Gary L. Richey

Gary L. Richey, known to friends and family as “Butch” or “Lionel”, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, after a long battle with cancer at the age of 60.

Gary was born October 6, 1957 in Van Wert, the son of Robert and Ilo (Gribler) Richey, who both preceded him in death. A native of Wren, Gary graduated from Crestview High School in 1976 and immediately pursued a career in any and everything. He was a loving father, brother, son, uncle, and friend, who truly enjoyed staying busy.

A man who lived longer than his age showed, he was sincerely a man of the people. Gary was a Jaycee member since 1976, where he received his Jaycee senatorship in 1991. He was given the Jaycee Ambassador Award, was the 34th president of Ohio JCI Senate and National JCI vice president. He was an auctioneer, bartender/“counselor”, and realtor. Gary was a Van Wert Hot Air Affair Committee member, and Special Olympics coach for 32 years with three state championships.

He was a past employee and union chair at Kennedy Manufacturing. Until last year he worked maintenance, drove bus, and trained drivers at Crestview Local Schools. He loved and was loved by all of his Crestview kids. Gary was a member of St. Paul’s Church in Harrison Township and was attending Redeemer Lutheran of Convoy.

Gary will be lovingly remembered by his two sons, Brandon (Michelle) Richey and Bryce (Ann) Richey, and by his sisters, Betty (Randy) Myers, Barbara (John) Rohrer and Brenda (Ryan) Beitler.

Funeral services will be held in memory of Gary at 11 a.m. Monday, May 7, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6727 State Route 49 in Convoy, with the Rev. Mike Saylor officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery, 6077 German Church Road in Ohio City.

Visitation is from noon-8 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and from 9-11 a.m. Monday at the church.



In lieu of flowers, Gary’s family has set up a memorial fund for a volunteer based scholarship in his honor.

Preferred donations are to be made out to estate representative Earl Rice at 124 E. Main St. Van Wert, OH 45891.