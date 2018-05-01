Treece, Maples lead VW to win

Van Wert’s Owen Treece throws a pitch against New Haven (IN) on Monday. The Cougars broke a 5-5 tie by scoring four runs in the sixth inning in a 9-5 non-conference win at Russell Fisher Field. Treece held the Bulldogs to five hits, while striking out three and walking one. Hayden Maples led Van Wert (11-3) at the plate with three hits and four RBI, and Lawson Blackmore drove in a pair of runs. The Cougars will host Bath today. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent