OHSAA football state title games set

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championships will kick off Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Of the 710 schools in Ohio that ended the season playing 11-man football, 14 have advanced to this week’s OHSAA state championship games. All seven games will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, which is adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Four schools are playing in their first football state championship game, including Mansfield Senior (Division III), Anna and New Middletown Springfield (Division VI), and Lucas (Division VII).

Meanwhile, Midwest Athletic Conference member Marion Local has set a state record by advancing to the state finals for the 15th time.

Only one state championship game features schools that have ever played each other before in the playoffs (Elder vs. Pickerington Central).

Of the seven teams that won poll championships by being ranked No. 1 in the final Associated Press poll, four have advanced to play for a title on the field. They include Massillon Washington (Division II), Kirtland (Division V), Anna (Divisiion VI) and Maria Stein Marion Local (Division VII).

State Finals Schedule

All games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Home team listed first. Pairings shown with record and final rank.

Division II State Championship: No. 1 Massillon Washington (14-0) vs. No. 6 Cincinnati La Salle (12-2) is Thursday, December 5, 7 p.m.

Division VI State Championship: No. 1 Anna (13-1) vs. No. 2 New Middletown Springfield (14-0) is Friday, December 6, 10 a.m.

Division III State Championship: No. 9 Mansfield Senior (13-1) vs. No. 7 Trotwood-Madison (11-3) is Friday, December 6, 3 p.m.

Division I State Championship: No 9 Cincinnati Elder (12-2) vs. No. 3 Pickerington Central (13-1) is Friday, December 6, 8 p.m.

Division VII State Championship: No. 7 Lucas (12-2) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-2) is Saturday, December 7, 10 a.m.

Division IV State Championship: No. 4 Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. (not ranked) Clyde (10-4) is Saturday, December 7, 3 p.m.

Division V State Championship: No. 5 Ironton (13-1) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (14-0) is Saturday, December 7, 8 p.m.