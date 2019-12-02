Lancer coach Hammons wins 100th game

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Free throws late in the game proved to be the difference as the Lincolnview Lancers won their season opener 62-58 at Van Wert High School on Saturday.

The win was the 100th career victory for Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons (100-71).

Clayton Leeth dribbles around Owen Treece during Saturday night’s game. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“It’s special just because of all the kids and all the memories it brings back,” Hammons said of the milestone victory. “A lot of kids have touched this program and this goes to them. It’s a credit to them and their hard work and it’s been a blessing from the Lord above to have the opportunity to coach at this school.”

The first half was a close one, with the Lancers enjoying a 14-10 lead after the first quarter and a 30-29 advantage at halftime. Van Wert’s Clayton Proffitt drained two three pointers in the second quarter and Lincolnview’s Creed Jessee countered with five points.

Late in the third quarter, back-to-back triples by Aaron Cavinder helped give Lincolnview a 46-38 lead.

“He shoots with confidence and that’s what we like to have,” Hammons said of the junior guard. “We have other plays who do that too, but he was big for us offensively and I think from last year to this year his defense has improved and that’s what we’re going to need from him as the year continues.”

The Lancers opened up a 51-41 lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Cougars stormed back and trimmed the deficit to three, 55-52. Owen Treece scored eight of his game high 18 points in the final period, hitting a pair of three pointers and two foul shots, while Tanner Barnhart scored seven of his 13 points in the final stanza.

““Basketball’s a game of inches and unfortunately we came up short on a couple of shots, but for our guys to be down 10 and battle back to cut it to a one possession game with under a minute to go, that’s all we can ask,” Van Wert head coach Ben Laudick said.

Lincolnview iced the game with free throws, including a pair by Collin Overholt with 10.6 seconds left, then two more by Cavinder with 1.8 seconds on the clock. The Lancers were 11 of 14 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and 16 of 20 for the game.

“I’m extremely impressed with the calmness they showed out there in their first varsity game this year,” Hammons said.

Overholt led the Lancers with 15 points, Jessee had 14 and Price chipped in with 11, including a trio of three pointers. Cavinder added nine points and Clayton Leeth contributed seven.

In addition to Treece’s 18 and Barnhart’s 13 points, Proffitt finished with nine, Keaton Brown scored eight and Jake Hilleary tallied six points.

“We were more balanced tonight and I think that’s what we’re going to need to be more successful going down the road,” Laudick said.

Van Wert (1-1) will play at Parkway on Friday and the Lancers (1-0) will travel to Continental on Saturday.

Scoring summary

Van Wert 10 19 9 20 – 58

Lincolnview 14 16 16 16 – 62

Van Wert: Clayton Proffit 3-0-9; Owen Treece 5-6-18; Keaton Brown 3-0-8; Tanner Barnhart 5-3-13; Parker Conrad 1-0-2; Ethan Brown 1-0-2; 1-4-6

Lincolnview: Landon Price 4-0-11; Clayton Leeth 3-0-7; Aaron Cavinder 3-0-9; Collin Overholt 3-8-15; Jake Bowersock 2-2-6; Creed Jessee 5-2-14

JV – Van Wert 42-26