Knights fall to Miller City

Carson Kreischer goes inside for two points during Saturday night’s game against Miller City. Kreischer scored a team high 11 points but the Knights fell to the visiting Wildcats 48-39. Crestview trailed 18-8 after the first quarter and 27-19 at halftime, before trimming the deficit to just one, 31-30 at the end of three quarters. However, Miller City secured the victory with a 17-9 fourth quarter scoring advantage. In addition to Kreischer’s 11 points, Brody Brecht finished with seven and Kaden Short and JJ Ward finished with six apiece. Crestview (0-2) will host Parkway on Saturday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent