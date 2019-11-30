YWCA sponsors t-shirt fundraising effort

VW independent/submitted information

Project Everybody Beautiful is an apparel line founded with passion and intention. The mission of this non-profit is to help women everywhere overcome abuse, addiction, and other unfortunate circumstances by showing them equality, confidence, and beauty from the inside out.

Project Everybody Beautiful’s intention is to hire recovering women who may otherwise be jobless and to provide a thriving, positive work environment.

YWCA staff members wear Project Everybody Beautiful t-shirts.

photo provided

YWCA of Van Wert County and Project Everybody Beautiful are teaming up to empower young women in the local community. From now through Monday, December 2, a Project Everybody Beautiful t-shirt will be available for purchase, with proceeds going to the YWCA of Van Wert County 2020 Scholarship Fund. Each March, the YWCA awards three financial scholarships to Van Wert County High School female seniors — details will be released soon regarding scholarship applications.

Visit www.projecteverybodybeautiful.com to order a black t-shirt. For additional information, contact Kelly Houg at khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way agency.