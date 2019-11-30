Wind-blown corn…
Local resident — and amateur photographer — Terry Dietsch took this photo of corn husks blown through a fence along John Brown Road, just south of U.S. 30, by recent high winds.
POSTED: 11/30/19 at 8:19 am. FILED UNDER: News
