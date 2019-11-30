VW County Foundation to host #GivingTuesday event

VW independent/submitted information

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year’s #GivingTuesday will take place on December 3 and will kick off the giving season by inspiring people to collaborate and give back.

The Van Wert County Foundation first celebrated giving in 2018 by matching donations made to Foundation held Charitable Organization Endowment Funds on #GivingTuesday. The initiative was a massive success with over 173 gives for a total endowed amount of $128,716 (including VWCF matching funds). The Foundation will again match up to $10,000 per Charitable Organization Endowment Fund for the 2019 #GivingTuesday event.

On #GivingTuesday (December 3 only), individuals and businesses have the opportunity to donate to one or multiple Foundation-held Charitable Organization Endowment Funds — essentially doubling the gift with a match from The Foundation. A Charitable Organization Endowment Fund is established by a charitable organization to provide support for the agency’s exempt purposes. The original gifted amount (principal) is permanently preserved. Income generated from gifts will benefit the named charitable organizations forever.

The following funds are eligible for matching gifts from The Foundation during the #GivingTuesday 2019 initiative:

Cross Over the Hill Endowment Fund

Friends of 4-H Fund

NPAC Permanent Endowment Fund

PLC Health Clinic Endowment Fund

Van Wert Civic Theatre Endowment Fund

Van Wert County Council on Aging Endowment Fund

Van Wert County Fairgrounds Endowment Fund

Van Wert County Historical Society Endowment Fund

Wassenberg Art Center Fund

Wee Care Learning Center Trust

#GivingTuesday has been established as a national day of giving, while the Van Wert County Board of Commissioners has also proclaimed December 3 as “Giving Tuesday in Van Wert County Day”, and encourages all county residents to “join together to give back to the community in any way that is personally meaningful”.

To give to The Van Wert County Foundation #GivingTuesday initiative, area residents can donate online via GoFund Me links that will be released early Tuesday. They can also deliver a check or cash donation to The Van Wert County Foundation office, 138 E. Main St in Van Wert, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, and enjoy coffee, hot cocoa, and doughnuts.