Crime Stoppers 11/30/19

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for information if it will help the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office solve a break-in that occurred at Huggy Bear Camp Ground, lot 291, 9065 Ringwald Road in Van Wert County.

Sometime between November 3 and 11, someone entered the mobile home and stole several items. Some of those items are a 40-inch LG flat screen TV, a 36-volt battery charger, two weed eaters, and a leaf blower. The thief also made off with a fifth of Jack Daniels whiskey, hair clippers, and a toaster.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.

Remember, crime doesn’t pay, but Crime Stoppers does!