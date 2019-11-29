William V. Lippi

William V. “Bill” Lippi, 77, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

William V. “Bill” Lippi

Bill was born March 26, 1942, in Van Wert, the son of Victor and Ida (Cofelt) Lippi, who both preceded him in death. On November 11, 1963, he married the love of his life, the former Gloria Michael. Together, they shared many years of memories. They were longtime members of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. He retired from Chrysler Corporation after many years.

Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most importantly, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family deeply.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria, of Van Wert; two daughters, Shelly (Steve) Edwards and Kathy Lippi, both of Van Wert; a brother, Robert (Carol) Lippi of Frankfort, Indiana; three grandchildren, Cody and Kylye Lippi and Collin Lippi-Hudson, all of Van Wert; as well as nine great-grandchildren, Aiden, Braden, Kasey, Aliana, Donta, Kayaira, Damien, Raiden, and Luna Grace.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Stanley Szybka celebrant.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.