Thelma Louise Walls

Thelma Louise Walls, 94, formerly of Van Wert, died at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Laurels of Shane Hill surrounded by her loving family.

Thelma Louise Walls

She was born March 25, 1925, in Ridge Township, Van Wert County, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Herminghuysen) Stegaman, who both preceded her in death. On April 20, 1946, she married George W. Walls, who died June 16, 1990.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia “Pattie” Puckett of Muleshoe, Texas, and Sandra “Sandy” (Larry) Hirschy of Convoy; six grandchildren, Robert W. (Cathy) Hartman, Michael (Sabrina) Hartman, Kevin (Annette) Hirschy, Cynthia (Phil) Rhea, Teresa (Ron) Wells, and Tracy (Patrice) Puckett; two step-grandchildren, Angie (Arthur) Madrid and Dusty (Cheryl) Puckett; 11 great-grandchildren, Chad (Whittany) Hirschy, Craig (Melissa Roop) Hirschy, Lucas Hartman, Samantha (Kyle) Rode, Lance Hartman, Cory (Taylor) Hirschy, Dylan Hartman, Jaylen Rhea, Megan Hartman, Taylor Rhea, and Ian Puckett; seven step-great-grandchildren, Britni (Billy Roth) Wells and Kayla ( Brandon Williams) Woodruff, Hillary Wells, Peter and Anna Gural, and Anthony and Collin Schnipke; a foster great-grandson, Michael Hansard; six great-great-grandchildren Lea Hirschy, Kayleigh Rode, Kaelynn Hirschy, Olivia Rode, Claire Hirschy, and Rhett Rode; five step-great-great-grandsons, Corbett Roth, Noah Woodruff, Dalton Woodruff, Cooper Roth, and Mason Boyd; two sisters, Alma Williams and Eileene Parish; a sister-in-law, Joan Stegaman; one brother-in-law, Jim Bell; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Thelma was preceded in death by her son, Robert E. Hartman, a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Hartman, one son-in-law, D.W. “Dee” Puckett; two brothers, Harold and Leon “Bud” Stegaman; three sisters, Mildred “Mid” Cooper, Norma Jean Wyandt, and Alice Bell; and an infant grandson.

Thelma retired from the Van Wert Federal-Mogul plant in the mid 1980s and then began cleaning offices. She enjoyed playing cards and Bingo, sewing, embroidery, doing word search puzzle books, reading, traveling, and spending time with friends and family.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 1, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Paul W. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, November 30, and an hour prior to services Sunday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Wren Fire and EMS.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.