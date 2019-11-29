CHP to host Christmas bake sale/bazaar

VW independent/submitted information

Community Health Professionals’ Home Care and Hospice sewing volunteers will host a Christmas bake sale and bazaar on Saturday, December 7, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert.

An assortment of homemade baked goods and items crafted by the CHP Sewing for Hospice group are available for sale with proceeds to support the CHP Hospice patient care fund.

Sale items include Christmas decor, OSU and other themed items, aprons, bowl cozies, and “Hens for Hospice” hot pads.

For more information, contact Kim Mason at 419.238.9223, extension 1117.