Convoy organization sets holiday events

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Village of Convoy Historical Society will be presenting its “2019 Festival of Trees & Wreaths” in the newly restored Convoy Opera House at 111 S. Main St. in Convoy. The venue is not currently handicap-accessible. The event will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, December 7, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, December 8.

The Opera House will be decorated with 30 trees and 10 wreaths by local businesses, churches, organizations, and individuals throughout the Van Wert area. Trees will be decorated by Adam and Emily Brower, Bev Krueckeberg, Cheryl Kopp/Jason Burns, Convoy Lions Club, Convoy Preschool, Convoy Sports Center, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Convoy United Methodist Church, Cowan Funeral Home, Crestview FCCLA, Crestview FFA, Delphos Granite Works, Emerick Family, Fran Neiswander, Gibson Barnyard BBQ, Girl Scouts, Knight Pizza, Laudick’s Jewelry, Lincoln Ridge Farms, Ray Hertz, Mercantile Goodz, National Railroad Association, Schlemmer Farms, Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, Shear Magic, Straley Realty, Three Thirteen, Van Wert County Historical Society, Van Wert Human Society, Village of Convoy, and Village of Convoy Historical Society.

There will be refreshments served sponsored by Thrivent, Truly D’Vine, PSI IOTA XI Sorority, and Village of Convoy Historical Society. A 2019 handmade wood ornament will be available to purchase to commemorate the 2019 Festival of Trees.

Watch for the event signs on Saturday for the arrival of Santa Claus in a fire truck at noon. Other activities include painting a Christmas ball at the VMC at noon, viewing the Nativity collection display at VMC from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., horse-drawn wagon rides from 1-4 p.m. at the Municipal Building, lighting of the Red Truck Christmas Tree on the corner lot at 7 p.m., a Lights Galore display (asking all Convoy residents to light their outside lights), hot chocolate and doughnuts served by local Girl and Boy Scouts, Christmas Caroling on

Sunday and kids train rides at the Municipal Building from 1-4 p.m.