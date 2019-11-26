Twig I holds Nov. meeting at VW hospital

VW independent/submitted information

Twig I met at noon Thursday, November 14, in Conference Room A at Van Wert Health. Chairman LaDonna Allenbaugh welcomed the 29 members present. Following the “Pledge of Allegiance”, a meditation for prayer was given by Anne Bowen.

The speaker for the day was Jennifer Smith from Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio. It was established in 2004 with only four employees and was located in the Community Health Professionals Adult Day Care building. Since then, the organization has moved three times and is currently located on Westwood Drive

in the building formerly occupied by Derry Drugs.

Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio is a Federally Qualified Health Center and now has 35 persons on

staff providing services for medical, dental, pharmacy, and behavioral health issues, as well as several other critical needs. In 2018, FHCNO served over 3,900 patients.

Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurances are accepted. It is open to anyone regardless of ability to pay but an application process must be completed first. Persons already having a health care provider will not be accepted. Van Wert, Mercer, and Paulding are the counties serviced by Family Health Care.

The meeting was opened by Chairman Allenbaugh naming members’ birthdays for November. They are LaDonna Allenbaugh, Sharon Clouse, Rosemary Foreman, Lisa Hutger, Ilo Marvin, Rita McNall, Nadine Wagner, and Marge Clouse, who will be 96 years old.

Roll call was taken and minutes of the last meeting were read and approved.

Shop report — donations are up and down, with winter items selling well. New work schedules for January to June were handed out and any changes for the 2020 booklet should be given to Allenbaugh immediately. A reminder to those needing to get someone to work for them — $5 should be given to the person

working for them.

It is Twig I’s turn to decorate the lobby in the hospital so volunteers are needed to help for that.

The next meeting will be Twig I’s Christmas party on Thursday, December 12.