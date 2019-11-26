Jerry Dunlap

Jerry Dunlap, 55, of Van Wert, left Vancrest Health Care Center in Payne for Heaven on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

He was born November 23, 1964, in Van Wert, the son of Charles and Donna (Bebout) Dunlap, who both preceded him in death.

Jerry spent many years at the Thomas Edison Center, where he participated in the Special Olympics, with a special thank you for his “worker” Kathy Davis. He loved church, playing CDs, bowling, swimming, and playing bingo and shuffleboard in Florida. Jerry loved spending time with his family and friends telling his “stories.”

He also spent time at Lincoln Life working on his papers and making friends. Jerry was a big fan of the Van Wert Cougars and Crestview Lady Knights. He always had a hug for everyone, and was “Uncle” Jerry to many friends of his nieces and nephews.

Jerry is survived by his brothers and sisters, Roger (Sharon) Dunlap of Van Wert; Phyllis (Jim) Adams of Van Wert; Bob (Suzanne) Dunlap of Ossian, Indiana; Nancy (Harry) Latimer of Van Wert; Ruth Dunlap/Deb Maynard of Leo, Indiana, and Chuck (Lynn) Dunlap of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He is also survived by nine nieces and nephews; many step-, great- and great-great nieces and nephews; his special friends, Rhonda, Cathy D., Lark, and TB; the staff and residents of Vancrest of Payne; as well as many “punkins” and “buddies.”

He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, a nephew, and a great-nephew.

The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 2, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Stuart Wyatt and Steven Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 1-7 p.m. Sunday, December 1, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Jerry`s memory may be sent to Thomas Edison Special Olympics or the Vancrest of Payne Activities Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.