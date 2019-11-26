Freda B. Culler

Freda B. Culler, 80, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:42 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Toledo Hospital.

She was born November 8, 1939, in Converse, the daughter of Mathew M. Burnett and Catherine Jane (Logan) Burnett. On July 25, 1964, she married Dr. Fred I. Culler, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two children, Dr. Amy Culler of Toledo and Ben (Chris) Culler of Fremont, Indiana; and five grandchildren.

A daughter, Mary Jane Culler; and three brothers, William Burnett, Elmer Burnett, and Matthew Max Burnett; and a sister, Ruth Mosier, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, November 27, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Chris Farmer officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Wright Cemetery in Venedocia.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until services Wednesday, November 27, at the church.

Preferred memorials: Mary Jane Culler Scholarship Fund through the Van Wert County Foundation or Brumback Library.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Funeral arrangements are by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.