Fashion show…

Van Wert Manor held its fifth Fashion Show to benefit the Blessings in a Backpack program in Van Wert. The popular event, held at Wassenberg Art Center, drew more than 100 attendees, while local women business and organizational leaders and students (above) modeled clothes from local shops, members of the Van Wert High School choir (below) entertained, and a luncheon was held. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent