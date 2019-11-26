Controversy arises over men’s homeless shelter location

North Market Street resident, and former City Councilman, Chris Wilson speaks on the issue of placing a homeless shelter in an area near the intersection of Market and Sycamore streets. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

While many local residents support the idea of a shelter for homeless men in Van Wert, several local residents who attended Monday’s Van Wert City Council meeting were not pleased with its planned location.

Residents of an area that includes North Market Street and the first block of East Sycamore Street came to Council with their concerns over locating the shelter in the long-vacant building formerly housing the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Local 41.

The building, which became vacant recently, is currently zoned for business use, but Mayor Jerry Mazur’s administration made the decision last week that homeless shelters, which are currently not defined in the city’s 1990s-era zoning codes, would under the code’s “semi-public use” definition accorded to non-profits and other charities that operate in a quasi-public manner.

The decision meant that Haven of Hope, the group operating the shelter, would not have to apply for a zoning variance to use the former union hall.

Market Street resident Chris Wilson argued that the homeless shelter should fall under the zoning process used for group homes, assisted living facilities, and adult foster care facilities — especially since the building was located adjacent to a residential area.

“Almost everyone seems to be in agreement with the concept, but there is a lot of controversy regarding the appropriate place to put them, and how they should be regulated,” he added.

Wilson also noted that City Council needs to develop zoning regulations and definitions tailored to homeless shelters in the future.

“Going forward, Council needs to take a proactive role in this and address the appropriate location for homeless shelters and what regulations are necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of both clients and the public,” he noted.

East Sycamore Street resident Lisa Agler, whose house is just north of the proposed shelter building, said she was concerned about having a shelter for homeless men “two feet” from her residence, noting her concern for her grandchildren and other children who live in the area.

“I’m going to have to worry about my grandchildren being out there,” Agler said, adding she had already had a conversation with Haven of Hope members and was concerned about their initial plans to not provide overnight supervision of the shelter.

Agler also said she felt her property values would suffer from her home’s proximity to the shelter, noting her opinion that a better location for the shelter was on Main Street.

Tina Baxter, who lives near the proposed shelter at the corner of Market and Sycamore streets and said she has volunteered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at similar facilities, had several questions concerning the shelter, including the size of the building, the number of beds in the facility, whether there is a kitchen and are there plans to feed homeless men there, will there be 24-hour occupancy, will transportation be provided to the men, will occupants be property vetted, and will they be substance abusers or sex offenders.

Andy McMahon, a deacon for St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and the director of the homeless shelters, said he and Haven of Hope board members are open to hearing any concerns residents have about the facility and noted Haven of Hope meetings are open to the public.

McMahon also noted that the proposed shelter is not unique in Van Wert, noting that the YWCA has a shelter for women located in a residential area, as is Crisis Care Line’s domestic violence shelter.

Pastor Kurt Tomlinson of Trinity United Methodist Church, who is also involved in the Haven of Hope project, said he understood how residents feel about the project.

The proposed location for the Haven of Hope homeless shelter is a former union hall in the 200 block of North Market Street.

“I hear the fear and it’s very real for people that are worried,” he noted. “The reality is that an empty building that has been sitting there for a long period of time is less safe than a maintained, staffed, noticed building with lights and cameras. I believe the kids in the neighborhood will be safer.”

Following a motion made by First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler to overturn the administration’s decision that the shelter falls under the “semi-public use” definition, the six Council members attending voted 4-2 in favor of overturning the decision. Those voting to overturn the decision included Agler, Ken Markward, Joi Mergy, and Joel Penton, while Bill Marshall and Steve Trittschuh were in favor of the administration’s decision.

With Council overturning the administration, Haven of Hope will now have to apply to the Van Wert Board of Zoning Appeals for a variance (exception) to the current building usage.

As Law Director John Hatcher explained, the Zoning Appeals Board will now be the entity to decide whether the shelter will fall under the “semi-public use” definition.

“If the Board of Zoning Appeals believes it (the shelter) meets that definition, then they will be compelled to approve it,” Hatcher said. “If they don’t believe it meets that definition, I believe they’ll deny it.”

Whatever happens, the issue could land back in City Council’s hands through the appeals process, or it could even end up in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Meanwhile, Hatcher said City Council now needs to address the issue by developing a definition for shelters and any needed regulations needed for their operation.

Also Monday, Council approved a number of housekeeping financial transfers and supplemental appropriations, as well as an ordinance authorizing Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming to negotiate and sign a contract for fire and EMS services with the Pleasant Township Board of Trustees.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 9, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.