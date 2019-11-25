OHSAA state semifinal pairings set

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the pairings for the football state semifinals on Sunday. The winners will advance to the state championship games December 5-7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

During the first four rounds of the playoffs, all games will kick off at 7:00 PM unless otherwise noted. Division I, II, III and VI games are on Fridays, while Division IV, V and VII games are on Saturdays.

2019 OHSAA Football State Semfinals pairings with record and final Associated Press rank. Home team listed first, all games kick off at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Division I – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, November 29

No. 9 Cincinnati Elder (11-2) vs. No. 5 Springfield (12-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

No. 1 Mentor (13-0) vs. No. 3 Pickerington Central (12-1) at Canton GlenOak Bob Commings Field

Division II – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, November 29

No. 1 Massillon Washington (13-0) vs. No. 4 Avon (13-0) at Parma Byers Field at Robert M. Boulton Stadium

No. 6 Cincinnati La Salle (11-2) vs. No. 2 Toledo Central Catholic (13-0) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division III – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, November 29

No. 3 Aurora (13-0) vs. No. 9 Mansfield Senior (12-1) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

No. 1 Columbus Bishop Hartley (12-1) vs. No. 7 Trotwood-Madison (10-3) at London Bowlus Field

Division IV – Games at 7 p.m., Saturday, November 30

No. 4 Newark Licking Valley (13-0) vs. Poland Seminary (11-2) at Massillon Washington Paul Brown Tiger Stadium

No. 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (13-0) vs. Clyde (9-4) at Marysville Impact Stadium

Division V – Games at 7 p.m., Saturday, November 30

No. 5 Ironton (12-1) vs. No. 8 West Jefferson (12-1) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

No. 1 Kirtland (13-0) vs. No. 3 Oak Harbor (13-0) at Strongsville Pat Catans Stadium

Division VI – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, November 29

No. 1 Anna (12-1) vs. Mechanicsburg (11-2) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

No. 2 New Middletown Springfield (13-0) vs. Howard East Knox (13-0) at Orrville Heartland Field at Red Rider Stadium

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m., Saturday, November 30

No. 4 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (12-1) vs. No. 7 Lucas (11-2) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-2) vs. No. 10 Hamler Patrick Henry (10-3) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium