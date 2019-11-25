Bowling: Lincolnview splits with Bath
Van Wert independent sports
LIMA — Lincolnview and Bath split their non-conference bowling matches at 20th Century Lanes on Saturday.
Brad Korte rolled a 407 series (170, 237) to lead the Lancers to a 2339-1824 win over Bath. Drew Motycka finished with a 342 series (184, 158) and Justin Braun chipped in with a 299 series (149, 150). Remaining scores came from Logan Daeger (138), Joe Sadowski (137), Alex Wyatt (126) and Devon Bill (114).
Shiann Kraft led the Lady Lancers with a 393 series (214, 179), but Lincolnview fell to the Wildkittens 2197-2080. Shania Profit finished 128-167-295 and Delaney Keysore rolled a 260 series (133, 127). Remaining scores came from Hannah Scaggs (110), Brice Pruden (98), Ashley Hertel (93) and Madelyn Dunn (79).
Lincolnview will host Celina at Olympic Lanes at 4:30 today.
