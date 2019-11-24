Darlene Diane (Davis) Shindeldecker

Darlene Diane (Davis) Shindeldecker, 75, died at 6:28 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at her residence.

She was born June 5, 1944, in rural Rockford, the daughter of Basil and Alma (Squires) Davis, who both preceded heri in death. She married Dennis Marvin “Marv” Shindeldecker on July 1, 1961, and he survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Loren (Melanie) Shindeldecker and Troy (Stacie) Shindeldecker, both of Rockford; two daughters, Debra (Charles) Bauer of Convoy and Jill (James) Leighner of Rockford; a brother Lowell (Mary) Davis of Troy; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandsons.

Private graveside services will be held in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford, with Pastor Chip Steffy officiating.

Preferred memorials: Parkway Local School District Band or FFA.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford.