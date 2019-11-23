OHSAA regional championship scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores from Friday night’s statewide Ohio High School Athletic Association Divisions I, II, III and V football regional championship games. Divisions IV, VI and VII regional title games will be played tonight. All winners will advance to next week’s state semifinals.
Division I
Region 1
Mentor 36, Lakewood St. Edward 35, OT
Region 2
Springfield 7, Dublin Coffman 3
Region 3
Pickerington Central. 23, Groveport-Madison 7
Region 4
Cincinnati Elder 28, Cincinnati Colerain 21
Division II
Region 5
Massillon Washington 17, Akron Hoban 14
Region 6
Avon 20, Avon Lake 3
Region 7
Toledo Central Catholic 35, Lewis Center Olentangy 14
Region 8
Cincinnati La Salle 45, Harrison 8
Division III
Region 9
Aurora 22, Chardon 19
Region 10
Mansfield Sr. 15, Sandusky 9, OT
Region 11
Cols. Hartley 27, Plain City Jonathan Alder 14
Region 12
Trotwood-Madison 20, Hamilton Badin 7
Division VI
Region 21
New Middletown Springfield 35, Mogadore 21
Region 22
Howard East Knox 32, Carey 21
Region 23
Anna 42, Archbold 7
Region 24
Mechanicsburg 42, Covington 26
POSTED: 11/23/19 at 7:14 am. FILED UNDER: Sports