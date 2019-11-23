OHSAA regional championship scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores from Friday night’s statewide Ohio High School Athletic Association Divisions I, II, III and V football regional championship games. Divisions IV, VI and VII regional title games will be played tonight. All winners will advance to next week’s state semifinals.

Division I

Region 1

Mentor 36, Lakewood St. Edward 35, OT

Region 2

Springfield 7, Dublin Coffman 3

Region 3

Pickerington Central. 23, Groveport-Madison 7

Region 4

Cincinnati Elder 28, Cincinnati Colerain 21

Division II

Region 5

Massillon Washington 17, Akron Hoban 14

Region 6

Avon 20, Avon Lake 3

Region 7

Toledo Central Catholic 35, Lewis Center Olentangy 14

Region 8

Cincinnati La Salle 45, Harrison 8

Division III

Region 9

Aurora 22, Chardon 19

Region 10

Mansfield Sr. 15, Sandusky 9, OT

Region 11

Cols. Hartley 27, Plain City Jonathan Alder 14

Region 12

Trotwood-Madison 20, Hamilton Badin 7

Division VI

Region 21

New Middletown Springfield 35, Mogadore 21

Region 22

Howard East Knox 32, Carey 21

Region 23

Anna 42, Archbold 7

Region 24

Mechanicsburg 42, Covington 26