The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019

OHSAA regional championship scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores from Friday night’s statewide Ohio High School Athletic Association Divisions I, II, III and V football regional championship games. Divisions IV, VI and VII regional title games will be played tonight. All winners will advance to next week’s state semifinals.

Division I

Region 1

Mentor 36, Lakewood St. Edward 35, OT

Region 2

Springfield 7, Dublin Coffman 3

Region 3

Pickerington Central. 23, Groveport-Madison 7

Region 4

Cincinnati Elder 28, Cincinnati Colerain 21

Division II

Region 5

Massillon Washington 17, Akron Hoban 14

Region 6

Avon 20, Avon Lake 3

Region 7

Toledo Central Catholic 35, Lewis Center Olentangy 14

Region 8

Cincinnati La Salle 45, Harrison 8

Division III

Region 9

Aurora 22, Chardon 19

Region 10

Mansfield Sr. 15, Sandusky 9, OT

Region 11

Cols. Hartley 27, Plain City Jonathan Alder 14

Region 12

Trotwood-Madison 20, Hamilton Badin 7

Division VI

Region 21

New Middletown Springfield 35, Mogadore 21

Region 22

Howard East Knox 32, Carey 21

Region 23

Anna 42, Archbold 7

Region 24

Mechanicsburg 42, Covington 26

POSTED: 11/23/19 at 7:14 am. FILED UNDER: Sports