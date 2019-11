Crestview drops opener

Crestview’s Olivia Cunningham (23) scored a game high 21 points during Friday night’s season opener against Fort Recovery. The Lady Knights led 39-35 entering the fourth quarter, but were outscored 24-4 in a 56-39 loss. Kaylee Wolford chipped with eight points. Crestview will host Ottoville tonight. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent