Van Wert volleyball awards

The Van Wert High School Volleyball program recently held its end of the year awards banquet, with Coach Jeff Marbaugh and his staff giving out various awards to the players. WBL Scholar Athlete Awards, (above, front row, left to right): Jaylyn Rickard, Jamison Clouse, Katie Coplin, Jill Gemmer, Isabella Carr and Rylee Dunn. Back row: Sayler Wise, Lauren McHugh, Mia Kelley, Carlee Young, Makayla Stutz, Sydnee Savage, Alexa Gearhart, Mariana Ickes, Kayla Krites, Mackenzie Jones, Finley Foster, Maria Bagley and Isabella Ricker. Not pictured: Cassie Priest. Below, Special Awards, left to right: Katie Coplin (Most Assists, Best Serve Percentage, Best Serve Receive Percentage, WBL Honorable Mention, School Record – Career Assists); Jamison Clouse (Most Aces, Most Kills, Most Blocks, WBL 2nd Team, 2nd Team District 8, School Record – Kills in Season); and Jaylyn Rickard (Most Digs). Van Wert photos