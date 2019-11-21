Hoops preview: Van Wert Lady Cougars

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Hannah Phlipot has taken over the reigns of Van Wert’s girls’ basketball program, and the former assistant coach has some returning experience and exciting new talent to work with.

Hannah Phlipot

Just two starters return from last year’s 6-17 (2-7 WBL) team and both are senior guards – Caylee Phillips and Jerica Huebner – but Phlipot also has four other returning letter winners in junior guards Carly Smith and Jaylyn Rickard, junior center Allison Schaufelberger and senior forward/center Jamison Clouse, who lettered as a sophomore but didn’t play last season.

Guard Brianna DeAmicis is the other senior on the team and is expected to see signficiant varsity minutes, along with sophomore guard/forward Emilee Phillips and freshman guard Kyra Welch. Sophomore guard Carlee Young and freshman guard/forward Sofia Houg round out the 2019-2020 roster.

“What I like most about this group is their passion to get better and how coachable they are,” Phlipot said. “Each of our girls wants to improve and has a passion for the game of basketball. You cannot teach that. Beyond that, they play hard all the time.”

“Our group of seniors this year is very unique to me, Phlipot continued. “They were the first group, as freshman, I coached at Van Wert. I’ve watched them grow and improve over the last four years as basketball players and as leaders.”

“These four, Caylee, Jerica, Brianna, and Jamison, all bring instant energy and competitiveness to our group. They can easily get everyone going when we need an extra push.”

In terms of style, Phlipot said the Lady Cougars will try to play to their strength this season.

“Our squad is full of downright athletes,” Phlipot explained. “We are going to use our speed and athleticism on the defensive end, but look to play controlled offensively.

Decision making and shot selection will be keys for us as a team this year.”

Jared Loughrie and Troy Hoffman are the assistant coaches, and Harry Florence is the junior varsity coach.

As always, Van Wert will play a tough non-league and WBL schedule. The Lady Cougars will open the season at home against Ottoville on Friday, then will travel to Coldwater on Saturday. Other non-league games include Marion Local, Spencerville, Wayne Trace, Delphos St. John’s, Delphos Jefferson, Lincolnview, Crestview, Fairview, Bryan and Lima Central Catholic.

“Our 22 game schedule is tough,” Phlipot said. “We open with historical powerhouse Ottoville. This is a huge test for us as a program right out of the gate.”

“We hope to finish in the top half of the WBL,” the coach added. “Each night, no matter the team, will be a fight.”