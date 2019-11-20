VWHS play set for NPAC this weekend

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre invites local residents to its upcoming fall production of Sherlock Holmes on Friday and Saturday, November 22 and 23, starting at 7 p.m., on the Niswonger Performing Arts Center stage.

This two-act play adaption of the famous Sherlock Holmes’ stories by Tim Kelly is full of suspense, comedy, and mystery. This play is based on the original written mysteries by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Will Sherlock Holmes solve the case of the disappearing letters? Who will he cross paths with? Is there enough time? Come out November 22 and 23 to see if the mystery is solved.

Tickets are on sale now through the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Box Office. Stop by from noon-4 p.m. or call 419.238.NPAC. Tickets will also be available at the door. All tickets are General Admission ($6).

Sherlock Holmes is presented through special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Inc.