VW Manor sets fashion show fundraiser

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Manor will hold its fifth annual Learn with Friends Fashion Show event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, November 25, at Wassenberg Art Center.

Local celebrity guest models will model local fashion trends, including selections from MOD Boutique, The Curvy Closet, Humble Bumble Children’s Boutique, and Stephanie Dawn. A performance by the Van Wert High School Select Choir will also take place during the event.

Tickets can be purchased for the event at Van Wert Manor, 160 Fox Road in Van Wert, for $15. All proceeds for the event will go to Van Wert’s Blessings in a Back Pack program. A complimentary lunch will be provided.

Van Wert Manor has been part of the community since 1970 through their tradition of caring. For more information about Van Wert Manor, contact Janel Schulte, Community Marketing Coordinator at 419.302.4172.