Riedel now on Ways & Means Committee

COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) announced his appointment to the Ways and Means Committee, the chief tax policy committee in the Ohio House. Speaker of the House Larry Householder (R-Glenford) made the appointment earlier this week.

Craig Riedel

“I am happy to be appointed to the Ways and Means Committee.” Rep. Riedel said. “With my experience of working in the private sector for 27 years, I believe that I will be able add a valuable pro-business perspective to this important committee.”

The Ways and Means Committee reviews and amends bills that aim to protect and lower tax dollars and improve transparency. The committee vets a number of bills with tax exemptions and expenditures.

“The state government should be making decisions that increase economic stability for companies when it comes to tax policies, especially for smaller businesses that cannot afford to pay high compliance costs,” Rep. Riedel added.

Rep. Riedel continues to serve on the Federalism Committee, Economic and Workforce Development Committee and as the Vice Chairman to the Higher Education Committee.

Representative Riedel is serving his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents Ohio’s 82nd House District, which includes Defiance, Paulding, and Van Wert counties, as well as part of Auglaize County.