2 arraigned, 3 sentenced in local CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Two people were arraigned and three were sentenced during criminal hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Those arraigned are as follows:

Trei Patrick Leavaughn Geiser, 23, of Huntertown, Indiana, who pleaded not guilty to one count of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. A $10,000 cash bond was set in the case and Geiser will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, December 18. Geiser also signed a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial and a request for more time to prepare his case was granted.

Anita Dunlap, 42, of Toledo, entered a not guilty plea to a 14-count indictment that included seven counts of theft and seven counts of forgery, each a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, December 11.

Those sentenced are as follows:

Michael Reichert, 36, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 6-9 years in prison, with a mandatory sentence of six years, on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree. He was given credit for 149 days already served.

Caleb Phillips, 19, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count each of aggravated possession of cocaine (F-4), trafficking in marijuana (F-5), possession of marijuana (F-5), and aggravated possession of drugs (F-5). As part of his sentence, Phillips must spend up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, must undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended, seek employment after his WORTH Center stay, and forfeit $1,155.92 to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnathan Murphy, 34, of Van Wert, was given two years of community control on a charge of inducing panic, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He must also perform 50 hours of community service, undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended, and be medically compliant.

Danny Felger Jr., 56, of Ohio City, made an initial appearance last Friday in Common Pleas Court on a charge of retaliation, a felony of the third degree. A $250,000 cash bond was set in the case, and Felger is to have no contact with Judge Jill Straley or Van Wert Municipal Court unless at a scheduled court hearing. He then appeared Wednesday before visiting Judge David Cheney, where he waived a preliminary hearing and agreed to be bound over to the county grand jury. Bond was continued.

Curtis Coleman, 48, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. A presentence investigation was ordered in the case and Coleman will appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Four people also appeared for bond violation hearings.

Jeremy Nielsen, 40, of Ohio City, admitted to violating his bond by failing a drug screen. A new $10,000 cash bond was set, with sentencing on an underlying charge already scheduled for December 11.

Korbin Taylor, 21, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by having drugs in his possession for court. A $25,000 cash bond was set and he will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. December 11.

Marah Davis, 29, of Decatur, Indiana, admitted to violating her bond by failing to appear for a court hearing. She was released on a surety hearing and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020.

Johnathan Wells, 39, of Sidney, had a new $5,000 cash bond set in his case. He also signed a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial and requested, and was granted, more time to prepare his case.