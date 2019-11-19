Random Thoughts: playoffs and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Ottawa-Glandorf, the most intriguing game this week, girls basketball and Ohio State vs. Penn State.

Ottawa-Glandorf

Best of luck to Ottawa-Glandorf, representing the Western Buckeye League in the Division IV, Region 14 regional championship game.

The 9-3 Titans will face 8-4 Clyde Saturday at Donnell Stadium in Findlay. This is Clyde’s first year in Division IV and the Fliers aren’t to be taken lightly. This is a program that enjoyed a great deal of success at the Division III level.

Having said that, I think Ottawa-Glandorf has a good shot to win this one.

Game of the Week

The most intriguing playoff game might be Friday night’s Division II, Region 5 championship matchup between Massillon Washington and Akron Hoban.

The two teams met in last year’s Division II state championship game, with Hoban posting a 42-28 win.

The Knights have won four consecutive state titles – the past two in Division II and before that, two in Division III. With all of its storied history, Massillon Washington has never won an on the field championship.

The Tigers have four runner-up finishes (2018, 2005, 1982, 1980). The program has claimed 25 poll championships, including this season, and nine mythical national championships between 1935 and 1961.

Perhaps this is the year the program takes home a gold OHSAA trophy.

Girls basketball

The 2019-2020 girls’ high school basketball season tips off this weekend. Check back this week for Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert previews.

We’ll do the same for boys’ hoops next week.

OSU vs. Penn St.

I noticed the spread for Saturday’s Ohio State/Penn St. game is 17.

Is it just me or does that seem on the high side? For some reason, I can’t picture that kind of margin, but time will tell.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.