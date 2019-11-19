Crestview school board honors award-winning teacher

Crestview High School intervention specialist Cindy Tinnel (center) is honored by Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf and Principal Dave Bowen.

Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — A Crestview High School intervention specialist was honored by the Board of Education for being the recipient of the prestigious 2019 Kathe Shelby Leadership Award.

Cindy Tinnel was honored during Monday night’s board meeting, and she’ll travel to Columbus on Thursday to accept the award.

“You’re an excellent and accomplished classroom teacher,” Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said to Tinnel. “You’ve always been an advocate for students with special needs with a clear vision that encompasses inclusionary practices. Your passion for this profession, as well as your innovative approach to classroom instruction, provides creative, real-life learning opportunities for your students.”

“I’m pleased she’s being recognized for this award — it’s well deserved,” Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen said. “Cindy is an advocate for her students, but she also demands a lot from her students and that’s what I absolutely love about the passion she brings.”

The board and administration went head-to-head with members of the Crestview High School Scholastic Bowl Team, with both sides trying to beat the buzzer to answer questions on various subjects, with the students emerging victorious during the 10-minute demonstration.

The board approved several financial agenda items, including the five-year financial forecast, which projects deficits in 2021, 2023, and 2024.

“The state can only forecast out two years, yet they expect us to do five, so we can’t really do that with any certainty because we don’t have the information,” Treasurer Ashley Whetsel said. “It’s definitely something we want to keep an eye on, because a lot can change between now and then.”

Whetsel also touched on school funding and noted the proposed Cupp–Patterson funding proposal may still have some traction in Columbus.

During a brief report, Crestview Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette said students Kash Lichtensteiger, Lydia Grace, Eleanor Lamb and Caleb Thomas were DARE speech winners, and board members Nan Grace, Brad Perrott, Andy Perrott, and John Auld shared their experiences at the recent Ohio School Boards Association’s Capital Conference.

In other business, board members offered congratulations to Ragen Harting and coaches Jeff Bagley and Randy Grandstaff for qualifying for the 2019 Division IV Cross Country State Meet; accepted the resignation of food service worker Katie Griffiths; and gave approval for Crestview Driving School to use the district’s facilities, including classrooms during the school day for driver’s ed.

The board also received a written update from Mollenkopf on the Early Childhood Center project and the classroom renovation and addition project.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, December 16, in the District Boardroom.