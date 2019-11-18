Paul J. Moorman

Paul J. Moorman, 84, formerly of Van Wert, passed away peacefully from a short illness on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at his home in Lutz, Florida, with his son at his side.

Paul J. Moorman

He was born February 9, 1935, the son of Russell E. and Pauline L. (Otis) Moorman, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children, Linda (Mark) Hartman, Jay Moorman, and Julie (Danny) Doner, all of Van Wert, and Kimberly (Terry) Mull of Walbridge. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Drew (Ariel) and Evan Doner, and Alyssa and Amy Hartman, as well as two great-grandchildren, Jericho Doner and Ava Buck. Also surviving is his sister, Judy (Steve) Berres of Phoenix, Arizona.

He was retired as an electrician from General Motors in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Over his career, he also worked at B.F. Goodrich, the tank plant in Lima, and Aeroquip. He served several terms as clerk of Ridge Township and was a 1953 graduate of Van Del High School. He was a past member of First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert, and enjoyed flying his plane, playing tennis, and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Joy Gaberdiel, Jewel Amstutz, Joe Moorman, Jim Moorman, and Sandra Gahman.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.