Monday Mailbag: November 18, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

After last week’s “Best Of” feature, the Monday Mailbag is back to its normal format and includes questions/comments about the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs, Ohio State/Michigan, Myles Garrett and Colin Kaepernick.

Q: Seems like you had a good explanation some weeks back as to why an Indiana-style football playoff system would not work well in Ohio. There are so many advantages to that system, but obviously some big disadvantages as well.

One advantage would be that teams like Van Wert, which probably lost at least one game early in the season because of injuries but was close to full strength at the end, would have a shot. Name withheld upon request

A: I know some people would like to see more or all teams in the playoffs like other states, but it’s truly like comparing apples and oranges. Based on various factors, what works in one state may not necessarily work in Ohio.

It’s still my opinion that the disadvantages would outweigh the advantages, but I see what you’re saying about teams like Van Wert.

It would have been interesting to see how the Cougars would have done at full strength, and Crestview is another team that was affected early on and would have benefited from expanded playoffs.

However, the bottom line remains the same – you have find ways to ways to win during the regular season, healthy or not. That’s easier said than done, but that’s reality of the matter.

Q: I read with interest your poll of area football coaches on expanding the playoffs. It would be interesting to expand the poll to the next affected sport, basketball, and poll those coaches too.

Also, it would be interesting to hear what the athletic directors would have to say too since it is their responsibility to reschedule games. My guess is, although they would not admit it publicly, the two new coaches in the county appreciate the extra week, or weeks depending on playoffs runs, that they are getting this year with their teams. Mike Schumm

A: Before I came here, I had a similar discussion with affected coaches and athletic directors in my old coverage area.

Of course, all of them were pleased with the success of their football teams and wanted to see them advance as far as possible. At the same time, they expressed concerns about potential injuries and lack of practice time, but I honestly felt that took a back seat to hoping for continued success in the playoffs.

I’d be willing to bet coaches and athletic directors in this area feel the same.

One thing I have noticed over the last couple of years – it seems like schools affected by long playoff runs aren’t rescheduling quite as many games.

Last year, Van Wert didn’t move any games and Crestview delayed the start of the season by just a week. If at all possible, no one wants to reschedule four to six games, and you have to figure there could be one or two other games postponed by winter weather.

With a 22 game schedule, you ideally want the game spaced out over the course of roughly three months, instead of playing 8-10 games in February.

Q: As an Ohio State fan, is it wrong to be a little nervous about the Michigan game? As much as I hate to admit it, the Wolverines seem to be playing better. Name withheld upon request

A: I don’t think it’s wrong at all.

You’re correct, Michigan seems to be improving each week. Do I think Ohio State will be favored? Yes. But the storied rivalry game is in Ann Arbor and anything can happen.

Of course, let’s not overlook Penn State this week.

Q: Like you, I’m a Browns fan. No doubt Myles Garrett should have been suspended for his role in Thursday night’s fight, but why didn’t Mason Rudolph get suspended as well? Films clearly show he started it. Name withheld upon request

A: Your guess is as good as mine. What Garrett did was much more egregious, but it does indeed feel like Rudolph is getting off light.

To be clear, regardless of who started it, Garrett was wrong, period. His action overshadowed a win over rival Pittsburgh and it ensured the team’s best player won’t be on the field again this season and perhaps longer.

Q: What is your take on the whole Colin Kaepernick workout? Doesn’t it seem strange to you? Name withheld upon request

A: It seems bizzarre that the NFL would hold a private workout for any player, especially one for someone who hasn’t played in three years. Outside of the draft combine, I can’t think of another instance where this has happened.

You can make the argument for and against the fact that he should be playing for someone, and you can probably make a pretty strong case either way.

I don’t think he helped his cause by moving his workout at the last second, then telling teams afterward to “stop running.”

Bottom line – I don’t think any coach, GM or team owner wants the sideshow that would likely come with signing him.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, simply email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.