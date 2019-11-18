Food pantry donations

Westwood Car Wash, with owners Kent and Cathy Kundert (center), recently gave back to the community by holding their fifth annual canned food drive to benefit both the Van Wert Cooperative Ministry’s Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church and Trinity Friend’s Food Pantry. The weather, unlike other years, was great both days and the community did a great job supporting this food drive. A total of 139 free car washes were given this year, while checks for more than $500 were donated to both food pantries, along with food items. The First United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open Monday and Wednesday, from 1-3 p.m., and Friday from 10 a.m.-noon. Trinity Friends Food Pantry is open Tuesday from 10 a.m.-noon and Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. photo provided