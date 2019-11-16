VWECC sets parent-teacher conferences

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Early Childhood Center would like to remind parents that parent-teacher conferences for preschool and kindergarten will take place Monday, November 25, from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday, November 26, from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Parents should have received a note from their student’s teacher indicating their designated conference time. If parents did not receive a note or are unsure of their time, they are encouraged to contact their child’s teacher as soon as possible to schedule a conference.

There is no school for students November 25-29 due to staff professional development, parent-teacher conferences, and the Thanksgiving holiday break. School will resume a normal schedule on Monday, December 2.