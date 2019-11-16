Clay to Cincinnati

Van Wert High School senior Kirsten Clay has signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career with the University of Cincinnati next fall. Surrounded by her parents and coaches, Kirsten committed to throwing shot put, discus, hammer, and weight for the Bearcat Track & Field program. Kirsten is the daughter of Robin and Brian Clay and the sister of Austin Clay, who throws for Central Michigan University’s track and field program. Clay has earned three varsity letters and being named captain of the 2019 team. She won the 2019 Division II state championship in the discus throw (145-08) and took fifth place in the shot put. She currently holds a variety of records in the discus throw including the school (145-08), stadium (140-10), county (137-05), and league (136-00) records. She is on the A/B Honor Roll and was recently recognized for earning an Academic Award for her junior year. Kirsten participates in the Van Wert High School CEO (Career Education Opportunities) Program with Central Insurance Companies. She is active in student council, Beta Club, and choir. Photo submitted