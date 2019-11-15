Peony Pageant seeking queen candidates

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Peony Pageant Committee is seeking contestants for Queen Jubilee XLV. The pageant will be held Friday, April 3, 2020.

Interested high school seniors should contact their high school guidance counselors for applications. Area home-schooled seniors are also eligible and can get more information by contacting Pageant Director Kylie Mills at 419.203.5385.

The queen and her court are eligible to earn scholarship money. Applications are due on or before Saturday, November 30.