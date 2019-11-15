Chamber names Small Biz event finalists
Join the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce when it celebrates and honors outstanding small businesses at its Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon at noon Thursday, November 21, at Willow Bend Country Club.
Luncheon registration closes Monday, November 18, and the community is invited to attend as the Chamber recognizes outstanding businesses in six diverse categories of small businesses built on an independent entrepreneurial spirit. Each nominated business plays a vital role in the Van Wert community and economy.
Finalists for the 2019 Salute to Small Business Awards are as follows:
Spirit of Entrepreneurship
Sisters Bridal Boutique
Young’s Trash Service
Collins Fine Foods
Charitable Non-Profit
Pregnancy Life Center
Main Street Van Wert
YWCA of Van Wert County
Service Industry Showcase
Young’s Trash Service
Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service
Laurie’s Naturescapes
Retail Excellence
Laudick’s Jewelry
Collins Fine Foods
Laurie’s Naturescapes
Palate Pleaser
Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ
El Mexicano
Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich
Community Champion
Eric McCracken
Mark White
Sponsors for the event are Citizens National Bank and Shultz Huber and Associates.
Those wanting to register for the Salute to Small Business Luncheon by the November 18 deadline can do so by contacting the Chamber at 419.238.4390, chamber@vanwertchamber.com, or register online at www.vanwertchamber.com. Cost is $20 per attendee or $150 for a table for eight, which includes lunch and beverages.
