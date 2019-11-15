Chamber names Small Biz event finalists

VW independent/submitted information

Join the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce when it celebrates and honors outstanding small businesses at its Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon at noon Thursday, November 21, at Willow Bend Country Club.

Category winners of the 2018 Salute to Small Business Awards include (from the left) Roy Salisbury of National Door and Trim, Kim Laudick of the YWCA of Van Wert County, Chuck Koch of Koch Law Office, JoAnne Thatcher of Elite Interiors, Cheryl Bowen and Alli Kennedy of Brewed Expressions, and Andy Czajkowski of Statewide Ford Lincoln. VW independent file photo

Luncheon registration closes Monday, November 18, and the community is invited to attend as the Chamber recognizes outstanding businesses in six diverse categories of small businesses built on an independent entrepreneurial spirit. Each nominated business plays a vital role in the Van Wert community and economy.

Finalists for the 2019 Salute to Small Business Awards are as follows:

Spirit of Entrepreneurship

Sisters Bridal Boutique

Young’s Trash Service

Collins Fine Foods

Charitable Non-Profit

Pregnancy Life Center

Main Street Van Wert

YWCA of Van Wert County

Service Industry Showcase

Young’s Trash Service

Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service

Laurie’s Naturescapes

Retail Excellence

Laudick’s Jewelry

Collins Fine Foods

Laurie’s Naturescapes

Palate Pleaser

Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ

El Mexicano

Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich

Community Champion

Eric McCracken

Mark White

Sponsors for the event are Citizens National Bank and Shultz Huber and Associates.

Those wanting to register for the Salute to Small Business Luncheon by the November 18 deadline can do so by contacting the Chamber at 419.238.4390, chamber@vanwertchamber.com, or register online at www.vanwertchamber.com. Cost is $20 per attendee or $150 for a table for eight, which includes lunch and beverages.