Raabe to retire as NWC commissioner

Submitted information

DELPHOS — After serving as Northwest Conference Commissioner for seven years, schools Jim Raabe has decided to resign after the 2019-2020 school year.

Raabe has been involved with NWC schools and athletics since his high school days at Delphos Jefferson from which he graduated in 1971.

He began work at Bluffton in 1981 and was there until he retired in 2011. At Bluffton High School, Raabe served as faculty manager, junior varsity girls basketball coach, junior high football coach, boys basketball coach, and as athletic director the last seventeen years of his career.

Raabe was named NWC Commissioner in 2013, and in May, 2020, he will have served seven successful years in that position. The current NWC principals and athletic directors would like to thank Raabe for his leadership and dedication to NWC students and schools.

Administrators in the Northwest Conference will immediately begin searching for the next commissioner to take over in the fall of 2020. Raabe will work with the accepted candidate to ensure a smooth transition into next school year.

All interested candidates can send an email to Brad Mendenhall, Lincolnview High School principal and the current President of the NWC at bmendenhall@lvlancers.com. Mendenhall will then send the interested candidate a job description, along with interviewing timelines, and a more detailed succession plan.