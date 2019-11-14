Holiday entertainment comes to NPAC

It’s a busy life. We rush about here and there with hearts filled with purpose and minds filled with task lists. At long last, the calendar page is turned and we find ourselves in the month of November wondering how the year escaped so quickly.

By Tafi Stober

Thoughts immediately turn to family time. It is compelling to redeem the last of the year by devoting time with those we do life with but in our haste, forget to savor moments with. Alas, the holiday season arrives just in time to give a thankful pause and allow for memory-making moments that will close out the last chapters of 2019.

We believe in the power of memories. These moments that tell the stories of our lives that weave in and out of the lives of others while capturing experiences that are tucked away in our hearts. Memories are made better when together.

Live entertainment provides a unique opportunity to capture vivid memories together. The stage of curiosities delivers acts from around the world that take you from watching on a rectangle device or screen to placing you and your family right in the moment with art forms that inspire. The Niswonger Performing Arts Center ticket takes you and your family on a wondrous journey wherein the end, you have redeemed the time for a musical memory.

Because everyone savors a little different flavor, the Holiday Season of shows was designed with varied tastes in mind. It all begins the Sunday before Thanksgiving with We Will Rock You, The Musical by Queen. Then a week later, we take a musical a cappella turn to Christmas with the Swingles.

But wait! Christmas is not complete without Santa! Santa Claus arrives on Saturday, December 7, for a musical tale that will keep you laughing and singing long after the curtain falls on T’was the Night Before Christmas.

Those Jersey Boys love Van Wert and Van Wert loves them right back! The Midtown Men return for a joyous and nostalgic trip through the ‘60s on Sunday, December 15.

The Christmas season brings focus to the reason when David Phelpsshares his “voice of an angel” on Friday, December 20.

Country Christmas brings 2019 to a “not so silent” close with Lonestar & Phil Vassar on Saturday, December 21.

Redeem the time by redeeming a Niswonger ticket to adventure with your friends and family! An inventory of memories awaits anyone who walks through the doors and beholds the stage of inspiration.

In 2019, this entertainment destination has been the source of excitement for over 31,000 people from near and far. We hope to take you on a wondrous holiday journey that’s not that much farther than your back yard. Visions of The Polar Express come to mind. We invite you to get your ticket to ride.