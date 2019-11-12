YWCA receives Summer Food donation

VW independent/submitted information

‘With a rich history of providing for the needs of local youths, the history of The Summer Food Program extends many years and has been an ongoing project within the Van Wert community. The goal of the program is to offer nutrition and wellness for the benefit of participants.

The Ohio West Safety Council donates $500 to the YWCA’s 2020 Summer Food Program. photo provided

The YWCA Summer Food Program serves thousands of meals each summer and gives back to families by providing a weekly bag of produce, as well as a weekend meal bag, to a large portion of participants. Aside from the nutritional aspect, programming opportunities are available that offer participants memorable summer experiences with their peers. These experiences include field trips, guest speakers, and other enjoyable activities throughout the summer

This summer will mark the 25th year for the Summer Food Program at the YWCA of Van Wert County. The Summer Food Program is an extension of the school lunch program, which offers free and nutritious meals for children between the ages of 4 and 18. Free daily activities are offered for children ages 4-12. The 2020 program will begin June 1 and run for nine weeks. More information and registration will be available in the spring.

