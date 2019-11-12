Lowanda M. (Conley) Schulte

Lowanda M. (Conley) Schulte, 90, of Van Wert, passed away at home on Friday, November 8, 2019.

She was born June 24, 1929, the daughter of Albert and Alma Conley, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include three sons, Paul (Teresa) Tobias, Bob (Linda) Tobias, and Steve Tobias/Jenny Tobias; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Seven siblings and a grandson also preceded her in death.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.