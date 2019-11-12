VWCF seeking input on Hiestand Woods improvements

Hiestand Woods has been a community asset since the 1950s. photo provided

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

With Hiestand Woods Park in need of improvements, the Van Wert County Foundation is looking for public input on just what those improvements might look like.

Foundation Executive Secretary Seth Baker talked about the dual nature of the park, which was purchased by Van Wert County Hospital in the 1950s and later acquired by the foundation, noting that the park includes a recreational area in the front portion and a nature preserve in the back two-thirds of the property.

“It’s an important asset to the community,” Baker said. “It’s really the only native woodland park in our county.”

That dual nature, however, also provides some unique challenges in park management, Baker added.

“Our efforts to preserve it as a nature preserve maybe have not been as successful as they should be,” he said, noting that invasive honeysuckle has taken root in the park and is pushing native plant species out.

Efforts are now being made to deal with the honeysuckle, Baker added, but that process takes time and manpower, since the honeysuckle has to be rooted out plant by plant.

“…it’s an intensive process and a thankless job for volunteers who are undertaking the project,” the foundation executive secretary noted.

Currently, the foundation is working with The Edge Group consulting firm to come up with ideas for preserving and improving Hiestand Woods, and is also working with a local group, Van Wert Trails and Recreation, that is looking at resurfacing the trails around the city reservoirs in conjunction with Poggemeyer Design Group.

Both groups have also been looking at possible ways to consolidate the park and trails into a future county-wide trail system. To do that, both groups would ensure that signage placed in the park and along the trails looked the same.

In order to get feedback from public residents, both groups have scheduled a community event for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. this Saturday, November 16, at the park to get public input on what should be done with the park and trails.

Preliminary plans created by the foundation and The Edge Group call for updating the recreational area with new benches, restrooms, playground equipment, water fountains, trash cans, additional parking, an enlarged shelterhouse/picnic area, integrated and naturalized play areas, water access, a Ninja Warrior Challenge Course and fitness stations, nature education elements throughout the park, and a wildlife observation platform.

Plans are to also restore and maintain the park’s natural habitat and to link park trails to the reservoir trails.

“We want to keep the intrinsic nature and purpose of the park intact, but we want to activate the park, so it is more engaging and usable for all,” Baker said. “Many area residents enjoy Hiestand Woods as it is today, but the amenities are tired and need refreshing. We want to lend an ear to those who are passionate about the park through a public input process.”