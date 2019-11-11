The Best of the Monday Mailbag

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Today’s feature is the Best of the Monday Mailbag. Questions came from the 2019 fall sports season, and they include comments about preseason WBL picks, the Cleveland Browns, Wayne Trace and Antwerp’s Monday night football game and Ottawa-Glandorf.

The regular Monday Mailbag feature will return next week.

August 19, 2019

Q: Sorry, but you’re wrong about Van Wert. There’s no way this team will finish fourth in the WBL. Go Cougs! Name withheld upon request

A: Time will tell, and I hope they do finish higher than fourth.

I think coach Keith Recker and the Cougars turned the corner last season and Van Wert should be very competitive this season and should win their fair share of games.

As I pointed out in the predictions feature, it won’t be shocking to see a tie for the league title and/or a tie for second or third place.

Q: Here’s how your WBL picks should have looked: 1) Van Wert 2) Wapakoneta 3) Elida 4) St. Marys 5) O-G 6) Shawnee 7) Kenton 8) Celina 9) Defiance 10) Bath. Name withheld upon request

A: If the Cougars run the table or lose just one WBL game, you’re right.

That’s a big jump for Elida, but they do have some nice players back. As I said in the feature, they need to play better defensively this season.

I have a tough time seeing St. Marys Memorial finishing fourth, but it’s possible.

September 9, 2019

Q: It’s already looking like the Browns are overhyped and overrated. Do you agree? Name withheld upon request

A: I try not to get too worked up over one game, but as a Browns fan, Sunday was extremely disappointing. 18 penalties, three interceptions and an offensive line that was far from effective at pass blocking made for a long afternoon.

Overhyped? Maybe. Overrated? It depends on who you ask. Again, it’s just one game, but people that were predicting 12-4 and a Super Bowl appearance may want to dial back their expectations.

Remember, they were able to sneak up on a few teams last season. That isn’t the case this year, and this is a team that still has some holes and a rookie head coach.

Hopefully, the Browns will look better next Monday night.

September 30, 2019

Q: How did Wayne Trace and Antwerp come to the decision to make up their game on Monday night? That doesn’t seem ideal. Name withheld upon request.

A: For the answer to that question, I reached out to Wayne Trace athletic director Jim Linder. Here is his response:

“We canceled our game so late the availability of officials and letting everybody know when the game would be was the biggest part of our decision. Sunday is not an option in my community.”

What Linder said certainly makes sense. Of course the two teams hoped to play on Friday night but just couldn’t due to inclement weather. Along with that, game officials have schedules and plans like anyone else, and a lot of schools don’t like to play on Sunday.

I’ll admit that playing on Monday night is different and it’s not really ideal, but thanks to Mother Nature, that’s how things worked out.

October 6, 2019

Q: How good is Ottawa-Glandorf? They’ve had some close games and have only had two games where they controlled things from start to finish. Name withheld upon request

A: The Titans are 5-1 (5-0 WBL), so they much be doing something right.

I would said Ottawa-Glandorf is a very good team. Yes, they’ve had some close calls, but they won those games (St. Marys Memorial, Van Wert, Celina) and that’s all that matters.

They do have some tough games ahead – Shawnee, Kenton and Wapakoneta remain on the schedule, along with Defiance.