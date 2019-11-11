Donald E. Ballet

Donald E. Balliet, 59, a lifelong resident of Ohio City, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 8, 2019, at the Van Wert Health Emergency Department.

He was born August 30, 1960, in Van Wert, the son of Gerald Charles and Viola (Ramsey) Balliet, who both preceded him in death.

He was a 1980 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and was a long-time farmer. He was a dump truck driver for many years and currently was a new car driver for Kerns Auto Group.

Don was an avid horse lover and trainer, having trained horses for “Hee Haw” actor Roy Clark. He also enjoyed hunting, golfing, and shooting pool, as well as spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Boroff of Ohio City; a brother, Gerald C. “JR” Balliet Jr. of Convoy; two sisters, Mary (Wayne) Parker of Gilboa and Pam Strawser of Payne; and several nieces, nephews and many honorary grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Friday, November 15, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Randy Bevington officiating.

Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donald’s memory may be sent to the family for expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.