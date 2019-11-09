L’view honors those who served at Veterans Day event

Military veterans and family members stand to be recognized during Lincolnview’s Veterans Day assembly held Friday in the high school gymnasium.

photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

State VFW officer Colleen Wiley speaks to veterans and students on Friday.

Students in Lincolnview Local School District honored military veterans during the school’s annual Veterans Day program held in the high school gymnasium.

The program began with the presentation of the colors by a honor guard and the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by third- and fourth-grade students.

Veterans were then welcomed to the school by teacher Stephanie Renner, who created the program in honor of her grandfather, who was a veteran, and continues to coordinate the event.

Students Jack Dunlap, Ethan Scaggs, and Jacob Grubb then read a Veterans Day prayer, followed by Superintendent Jeff Snyder’s reading of a Veterans Day proclamation.

A total of 89 military veterans, accompanied by family members, were then presented with certificates honoring their service by teacher Rachel Rohrs.

Guest speaker for the event was Colleen Wiley, a state Veterans of Foreign Wars officer, who talked about the sacrifices veterans make for their fellow Americans.

“They leave the families, their jobs, friends and the life that they know to fight for your freedom,” Wiley said. “To me, that is the ultimate definition of a hero.”

Lincolnview seventh-grader Myles Moody then read a Veterans Day tribute, followed by a memorial to veterans who have passed on, and the rendering of “Taps” by Eric Miglin.

Eighth-grader Clayton Priest, who is also a member of Boy Scout Troop 32, then talked about the “Wreaths Across America” program, followed by a video featuring each of Lincolnview’s classes honoring veterans.