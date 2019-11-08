YWCA sets ‘Toast to YWCA’ holiday event

VW independent/submitted information

On Friday, November 22, the YWCA will be hosting its annual Toast to the YWCA of Van Wert County at Willow Bend Country Club. The Toast to the YWCA of Van Wert County is an annual event that celebrates the strong work the YWCA does in the community. The event also raises money for the organization to continue serving women and families who desperately need assistance and resources.

This event is a compilation of the “Festival of Trees” and will include both a silent and live auction of numerous items donated by area businesses and individuals. Attendees will see everything from traditional to modern holiday items, as well as rustic to custom pieces. If a tree or holiday item is not needed for auction participants personally, in the true spirit of the holiday season, winning bidders are given the option of donating the beautifully decorated item to a less fortunate family in our community.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the festivities starting at 7 that evening. Tickets are $50 per person and are available for purchase online at www.eventbrite.com. Tapas will be served, including a charcuterie table setting, five small plates featuring Spanish meatballs, mixed green salad, garlic shrimp, chorizo skewers, flank steak, and vanilla bean ice cream for dessert.

“As always, we look forward to hosting this event for our community while also raising funds to provide the services we do that help so many local women and families in need,” stated YWCA President/CEO Kimberly Laudick.

The YWCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Foundation.