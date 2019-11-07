Pigskin Pick’Em: regional quarterfinals

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The 2019 regular season is in the books and now, 224 teams in seven divisions are ready to begin the OHSAA postseason. Divisions I, II, III and VI will play on Friday night, and Divisions IV, V and VII will play on Saturday.

Before getting to this week’s predictions, I went 18-2 last week, with the only misses being Coldwater and Marion Local and Shawnee at Bath. That brought my final regular season total to 169-48 (77.8 percent)

Guest selector Zach Profit posted a fine 16-4 record, which boosted the overall record of the guest selectors to 163-54 (75 percent).

Given the unpredictable nature of the postseason, i.e., the playoffs could end at any time for any team involved, I’ll take it from here.

12 area regional quarterfinal games are on this week’s Pigskin Pick’Em list.

Division III, Region 12

No. 7 Trotwood-Madison (8-2) at No. 2 Wapakoneta (9-1)

Another year, another playoff matchup between these two teams. Wapakoneta won last year’s matchup, but I’m thinking the Rams will avenge that game with a win.

The pick: Trotwood-Madison

No. 6 St. Marys Memorial (8-2) at No. 3 Franklin (9-1)

Each team enters this game on a seven game winning streak. Admittedly, I don’t know much about Franklin, but I like the lower seeded Roughriders to pull a mild upset here.

The pick: St. Marys Memorial

Division IV, Region 14

No. 6 Ottawa-Glandorf (7-3) at No. 3 Galion (8-2)

Simply put, I’m going with the Titans in this one. I think the tough Western Buckeye League schedule has prepared Ottawa-Glandorf for this game.

The pick: Ottawa-Glandorf

Division IV, Region 16

No. 5 Cincinnati Indian Hill (8-2) at No. 4 Kenton (8-2)

It’s tough to get a read on Indian Hill, but I’m guessing the Braves haven’t faced an offense like Kenton’s.

This may be considered a toss-up game, but I’ll go with the Wildcats.

The pick: Kenton

Division VI, Region 23

No. 8 Fairview (9-1) at No. 1 Lima Central Catholic (9-1)

A very intriguing matchup between two teams that can light up the scoreboard. However, I think Lima Central Catholic has the upper hand in this one, so I’m going with the Thunderbirds.

The pick: Lima Central Catholic

No. 5 Anna (9-1) at No. 4 Minster (9-1)

It seems a little odd that the Division VI Associated Press poll champions are the No. 5 seed, but it shows how strong this regional is.

In this matchup of MAC schools, I’m very tempted to take Minster, ranked No. 5 in Division VI. It’s a shame that one of these two teams will see their season come to an end so early.

After some thought, I’m going with the Wildcats at home.

The pick: Minster

No. 7 Allen East (9-1) at No. 2 Liberty Center (9-1)

The Mustangs are going to have their hands full with the Tigers, a team that was ranked No. 7 in the final AP poll. As much as I’d like to see Allen East win, I have to go with Liberty Center.

The pick: Liberty Center

No. 6 Coldwater (8-2) at No. 3 Archbold (9-1)

Another very intriguing game in ultra tough Region 23.

At one point, Coldwater was ranked No.1 in Division VI, but the Cavaliers lost two of their last three regular season games. In fairness, those losses came to Division VI poll champion Anna and Division VII poll champion Marion Local.

Archbold’s only loss came in Week No. 6, 39-36 to Liberty Center.

While Archbold has played a challenging schedule, I just can’t bet against playoff tested Coldwater.

The pick: Coldwater

Division VII, Region 26

No. 5 Edgerton (8-2) at No. 4 McComb (8-2)

The Bulldogs get to open the playoffs against the defending Division VII state champions.

The Panthers lost their last two regular season games, falling to Leipsic and Liberty-Benton, two teams that finished 18-2.

I’m guessing that McComb will shake off those losses and pick up an opening around win.

The pick: McComb

Division VII, Region 28

No. 8 New Bremen (8-2) at No. 1 New Miami (10-0)

I don’t really know much about either team and it’s not often that a No. 8 seed gets picked to win, but I’m going with New Bremen in this. It all goes back to a MAC schedule that gets those teams ready for the postseason.

The pick: New Bremen

No. 5 Perry (7-3) at No. 4 Cincinnati College Prep (8-2)

This is the first time College Prep has made the playoffs, while Perry got in after an 0-3 start.

Honestly, I think this game could go either way, but I’m giving a slight edge to the Commodores.

The pick: Perry

No. 7 Mississinawa Valley (7-3) at No. 2 Marion Local (8-2)

No disrespect to the Blackhawks, but I’m picking Marion Local, by a lot.

The pick: Marion Local