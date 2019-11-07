Douglas J. Wierwille

Douglas J. Wierwille, 65, of rural Rockford, passed away at 12:52 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born October 18, 1954, in Lima, the son of Leland R. “Mouse” and Nancy Lou (Bryan) Wierwille, who both preceded him in death. On October 20, 1979, he married the former Janet S. Bashore, who survives.

Other survivors include his three children, Mathew (Jena) Wierwille of Columbus, Ryan Wierwille and fiancée Trisha Garner of Decatur, Indiana, and Sarah Wierwille of Columbus; and a grandchild, Mackenzie Wierwille.

Doug was a 1973 graduate of Spencerville High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1973-1977, and member of American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert. Doug attended Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert. He had worked at Federal Mogul Corporation.

In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by Darren Wierwille.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Clark Williman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, where military honors will be rendered by American Legion Post 346 in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.