Crestview volleyball awards

The Crestview Volleyball program recently concluded the season by recapping the year while head coach Tammy Gregory and her staff gave out various awards to the players. NWC Scholar-Athlete Awards (above, left to right) Row 1: Lauryn Black, Kaylee Wolford, Kali Small, Raegan Hammons and Bailey Gregory. Row 2: Lexi Gregory, Maddy Lamb, Laci McCoy and Laney Jones. Special Awards (below, left to right): Maddy Lamb (Most Assists), Lauryn Black (Most Aces, NWC Honorable Mention), Lexi Gregory (Most Kills, MVP, 1st Team NWC, 1st Team District 8, 2nd Team All Ohio) , Laci McCoy (Most Blocks, NWC Honorable Mention) and Bailey Gregory (Most Digs, 1st Team NWC, District 8 Honorable Mention, All Ohio Honorable Mention). Crestview photos